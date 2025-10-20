Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12'668 0.2%  SPI 17'405 0.3%  Dow 46'191 0.5%  DAX 24'113 1.2%  Euro 0.9251 0.1%  EStoxx50 5'665 1.0%  Gold 4'256 0.1%  Bitcoin 88'276 2.4%  Dollar 0.7933 0.1%  Öl 60.9 -0.7% 
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin & Co.: Wie sich die Kryptokurse am Vormittag entwickeln
TKMS-Aktie feiert starken Börsengang: Erstkurs der thyssenkrupp-Tochter übertrifft Erwartungen
Airbus-Aktie gesucht: Indische IndiGo bestellt 30 A350
Milliardendeal: Holcim übernimmt Xella - Aktie mit Gewinnen
ARYZTA-Aktie im Minus: Stark verlangsamtes Wachstum im dritten Quartal
Genesis Energy LpShs Aktie 553528 / US3719271047

20.10.2025 09:42:22

Georgia Trade Gap Narrows; Producer Price Inflation Rises

Genesis Energy LpShs
15.07 USD 0.39%
(RTTNews) - Georgia's trade deficit decreased in September as exports grew sharply amid a fall in imports, while producer price inflation accelerated further, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Monday.

The trade deficit dropped to $737.3 million in September from $802.9 million in August. In the corresponding month last year, the shortfall was $828.5 million.

Exports recovered strongly by 14.2 percent monthly in September after falling 5.9 percent in August. Meanwhile, imports fell at a slower pace of 0.3 percent versus a 3.4 percent decline a month ago.

During the first nine months of the year, the total trade deficit of the country was $8.24 billion compared to $7.42 billion in the same period last year.

Separate official data showed that producer price inflation rose to 4.4 percent in September from 3.8 percent in August.

Among sectors, mining and quarrying prices surged 17.9 percent annually due to higher costs for metal ores, and those for manufactured products climbed 2.6 percent. Prices in the utility sector also logged a double-digit growth of 11.6 percent.

