Historisch Analysen
19.11.2025 08:55:31

Georgia Trade Gap Narrows In October

Genesis Energy LpShs
15.46 USD -0.53%
(RTTNews) - Georgia's trade deficit decreased in October as exports rose amid a fresh fall in imports, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.  

The trade deficit dropped to $775.4 million in October from $777.5 million in September. In the corresponding month last year, the shortfall was $824.4 million.

The monthly export growth eased markedly to 0.4 percent from 14.2 percent in September. Meanwhile, imports logged a renewed fall of 3.1 percent versus a 2.5 percent decline a month ago.

During the first ten months of the year, the total trade deficit of the country was $9.2 billion compared to $8.3 billion in the same period last year.

Separate official data showed that Georgia's unemployment rate decreased to 13.3 percent in the third quarter from 14.3 percent in the second quarter. Meanwhile, the employment rate climbed to 47.3 percent from 46.4 percent.

Top-Rankings

Deutsche Bank Portfolio Q3 2025: NVIDIA, Microsoft & weitere Top-Positionen
Auch im dritten Quartal 2025 hielt die Deutsche Bank Beteiligungen an mehreren US-Unternehmen. S ...
Bildquelle: Elpisterra / Shutterstock.com
Die Top-US-Aktien der UBS: Ein Blick in das Portfolio des Schweizer Finanzriesen
Im Rahmen der jüngsten 13F-Einreichung hat die UBS kürzlich ihre Beteiligungen an US-Aktien offe ...
Bildquelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Soros setzt neu auf: Diese Veränderungen nahm der Starinvestor im dritten Quartal 2025 vor
Im 3. Quartal 2025 nahm Starinvestor George Soros zahlreiche Änderungen an seinem Depot vor. Ein ...
Bildquelle: VCG/VCG via Getty Images
