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07.07.2026 11:45:14
French Trade Deficit Widens
(RTTNews) - France's trade deficit widened sharply in May as exports dropped for the first time in three months, data from the customs office showed Tuesday.
The trade balance showed a deficit of EUR 6.9 billion compared to a shortfall of EUR 5.4 billion in April. In the same period last year, the deficit totaled EUR 6.5 billion.
Exports declined 2.0 percent on a monthly basis in May due to a drop in military equipment sales.
Meanwhile, imports grew 0.7 percent from April, reflecting a rise in acquisitions of transport equipment and auto products.
On a yearly basis, exports advanced 5.9 percent and imports increased 5.3 percent.
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Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI etwas fester -- DAX fällt -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit Verlusten
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