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30.10.2026 14:24:50

French Inflation Strongest Since 2023

(RTTNews) - France's inflation accelerated to the highest level in nearly three years in October driven by energy prices, provisional estimate from the statistical office INSEE showed Friday.

Consumer price inflation rose to 3.4 percent from 3.1 percent in September. The rate was the highest since December 2023 and also surpassed forecast of 3.2 percent.

EU harmonized inflation rose to 3.8 percent in October from 3.4 percent in September. Prices were expected to climb 3.6 percent.

Energy price inflation surged to 24.1 percent, marking the fourth consecutive rise, driven by those of gas and petroleum products. Services inflation accelerated to 2.7 percent from 2.4 percent in the prior month.

Meanwhile, food prices rose at a slower pace of 1.2 percent, following a 1.4 percent gain. The decline in manufactured products prices slowed to 0.2 percent from 0.3 percent. On a monthly basis, consumer prices climbed 0.4 percent, in contrast to the 0.3 percent decrease seen in September. This monthly increase substantially exceeded the economists' forecast of 0.2 percent.

The harmonized index of consumer prices increased 0.4 percent, after a 0.3 percent fall in the previous month. Economists had forecast a 0.3 percent gain.

Another data from INSEE showed that producer price inflation in the home market rose to 6.8 percent in September from 4.9 percent in August. Compared to August, producer prices were up 1.7 percent.

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