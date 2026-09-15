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15.09.2026 14:29:50

French Inflation Confirmed At 2.4%

(RTTNews) - French consumer price inflation increased as estimated in August, while harmonized inflation was revised up slightly, final data from the statistical office INSEE showed Tuesday.

Consumer price inflation rose to 2.4 percent in August, a three-month high, up from 2.1 percent in July. Inflation came in line with the preliminary estimate released on August 28.

At the same time, EU harmonized inflation climbed less-than-estimated to 2.6 percent from 2.4 percent in the previous month. The rate was revised down from 2.7 percent.

Data showed that the increase was primarily explained by the 16.7 percent acceleration in energy prices. Food prices grew 1.1 percent and services inflation came in at 1.9 percent.

Core inflation eased to 1.1 percent in August from 1.3 percent in July.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices climbed 0.7 percent, as estimated, after rising 0.6 percent in the prior month.

Meanwhile, the monthly increase in the harmonized index of consumer prices was revised down to 0.7 percent from 0.8 percent. This followed a 0.6 percent rise in July.

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