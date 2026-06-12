French Inflation Confirmed At 2.4%

(RTTNews) - France's inflation accelerated as estimated in May on energy and services costs, final data from the statistical office INSEE showed Friday.

Consumer price inflation rose to 2.4 percent in May from 2.2 percent in April. This was the highest since February 2024, when inflation was 3.0 percent. The inflation rate matched the preliminary estimate published on May 29.

Similarly, harmonized inflation advanced to 2.8 percent, matching estimate, from 2.5 percent in the previous month.

Energy prices surged 16.6 percent due to the rebound in gas prices. Services inflation rose to 2.1 percent from 1.8 percent. Meanwhile, food inflation softened to 1.1 percent from 1.2 percent.

Month-on-month, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent, as estimated, after rising 1.0 percent in the prior month. Likewise, the harmonized index of consumer prices also moved up 0.1 percent, in line with estimate, following a 1.2 percent gain.