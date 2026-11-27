(RTTNews) - The French economy contracted more than estimated in the third quarter, revised data from the statistical office INSEE showed Friday.

Gross domestic product shrank 0.2 percent after remaining flat in the preceding period. The decline for the third quarter was revised down from -0.1 percent.

On the expenditure-side, household spending increased 0.3 percent after rising 0.2 percent. Gross fixed capital formation declined more sharply by 0.9 percent following a 0.5 percent decrease.

At the same time, government spending increased only 0.3 percent. Overall, final domestic demand excluding inventories remained stable, providing nil contribution to growth.

Exports shrank sharply by 1.6 percent, in contrast to the 2.9 percent expansion seen a quarter ago. Imports edged up 0.1 percent after rising 1.0 percent.

Overall, the contribution of foreign trade to GDP growth was negative 0.6 points. Finally, the contribution of inventory changes to GDP growth was positive 0.3 points. In October, household spending remained unchanged in October after falling 0.9 percent in September, the statistical office said in a separate report. The further decline in energy consumption was offset by the rebound in consumption of engineered goods.

The provisional estimate from the statistical office showed that consumer price inflation slowed to 2.9 percent in November from 3.4 percent in October. Similarly, EU harmonized inflation posted 3.2 percent in November, down from 3.7 percent in October. Energy price inflation eased in November, restrained by the sharp slowdown in prices of petroleum products.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.7 percent, in contrast to the 0.4 percent decrease seen in October. The harmonized index also fell 0.7 percent after a 0.4 percent gain.