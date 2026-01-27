Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’142 0.0%  SPI 18’189 -0.2%  Dow 49’412 0.6%  DAX 24’933 0.1%  Euro 0.9231 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’958 0.2%  Gold 5’090 1.6%  Bitcoin 68’558 -0.1%  Dollar 0.7775 0.0%  Öl 65.4 -0.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Top News
Ausblick: Microsoft stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
Ausblick: UnitedHealth legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Adecco-Aktie: Tochter Akkodis kauft in Deutschland zu
BCJ-Aktie: BC Jura kommt nicht an Rekordjahr heran
Siegfried-Aktie: Kauf neuer Produktionsstandorte in den USA und in Australien
Suche...
eToro entdecken
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools Invertiert
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner EUR/GBP
Historisch Realtimekurs
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Snapshot

Chart (gross)

Historisch

Realtimekurs

Nachrichten

Nachrichten

Tools

Währungsrechner

Invertiert

EUR/GBP

27.01.2026 07:59:39

Finland Unemployment Rate Rises To 6-month High

(RTTNews) - Finland's unemployment rate increased slightly in December to the highest level in six months, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.

The jobless rate among the 15-74 age groups rose to 9.8 percent in December from 9.7 percent in the previous month. In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 8.1 percent.

Further, this was the highest rate since June, when it was 9.9 percent.

The number of unemployed people was 277,000 in December compared to 276,000 in November.

The youth unemployment rate, which is for people aged 15 to 24, was 19.5 percent versus 20.5 percent in November.

Data showed that the employment rate declined to 61.0 percent in December from 61.5 percent a month ago.

During the fourth quarter, the unemployment rate in the country was 9.7 percent, up from 9.2 percent in the third quarter.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rheinmetall, RENK, HENSOLDT und TKMS im Anlegerfokus: Rheinmetall und OHB schielen auf Bundeswehr-"Starlink" - OHB +35%
Nestlé Aktie News: Nestlé am Vormittag in Rot
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall schiebt sich am Montagvormittag vor
NVIDIA-Aktie im Blick: Welche Folgen neue Kühltechnologien für den KI-Markt haben
SMI beendet Handel stabil -- DAX schliesst etwas höher -- Wall Street schlussendlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorwiegend in Rot
Nestlé Aktie News: Investoren trennen sich am Montagnachmittag vermehrt von Nestlé
NEL ASA Aktie News: NEL ASA gewinnt am Montagnachmittag an Fahrt
Siemens Energy-Aktie: Buy-Bewertung durch Jefferies & Company Inc.
BACHEM Aktie News: BACHEM gewinnt am Montagmittag kräftig
Revolution-Aktie mit Einbruch - Doch keine Milliardendübernahme durch Merck & Co.

Top-Rankings

KW 4: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 4: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 4: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/EUR 1.1525 0.0011
0.10

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
08:07 Europol: Kokain mit U-Boot und perfekt getarnt nach Europa
08:04 Continental-Aktie: JPMorgan belässt Continental auf 'Overweight'
08:03 EU und Indien einigen sich auf Handelsdeal
07:57 ROUNDUP 2: Frachter liegt nach Brand manövrierunfähig vor Borkum
07:56 Roche erzielt Forschungserfolg mit neuartigem Fettsenker
07:55 BASF-Aktie: JPMorgan senkt Ziel für Chemieriesen auf 36 Euro
07:49 Fielmann-Aktie: Berenberg nimmt Bewertung mit Kaufempfehlung auf
07:48 ROUNDUP 2: Trump will Zölle für Südkorea auf 25 Prozent erhöhen
07:42 Ölpreise geben etwas nach - Das ist der Grund
07:34 ROUNDUP 2/Von Hamburg bis Bayern: DWD warnt vor Glätte