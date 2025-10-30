Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’314 -0.4%  SPI 17’047 -0.2%  Dow 47’632 -0.2%  DAX 24’124 -0.6%  Euro 0.9283 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’706 0.0%  Gold 3’970 0.6%  Bitcoin 88’580 0.6%  Dollar 0.7989 -0.1%  Öl 64.5 -0.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Idorsia-Aktie: Quviviq treibt Umsatz kräftig an
u-Blox-Aktie: CEO tritt zurück - Advent sichert sich fast alle Anteile
Samsung und SK Hynix: KI-Partner treiben Preise und Gewinne in Milliardenhöhe
PUMA reagiert auf Kostendruck - Konzern peilt Erholung bis 2027 an
BBVA-Aktie: Gewinn trotz Ertragswachstum rückläufig
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools Invertiert
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner EUR/GBP
Historisch Realtimekurs
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Snapshot

Chart (gross)

Historisch

Realtimekurs

Nachrichten

Nachrichten

Tools

Währungsrechner

Invertiert

EUR/GBP

30.10.2025 08:02:10

Finland GDP Shrinks 0.1% In Q3

(RTTNews) - Finland's economy contracted for the second straight quarter in the three months ending in September, flash data from Statistics Finland showed on Thursday.

Gross domestic product shrank a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 0.1 percent sequentially in the third quarter, after falling 0.4 percent in the previous quarter.

During September, Finland's economic output fell 0.2 percent annually versus a revised 0.7 percent decrease in August.

On a monthly basis, national output declined 0.4 percent in September, reversing a 1.2 percent rebound in the prior month.

Data also showed that the number of employed persons decreased by 0.7 percent and the number of hours worked fell by 0.3 percent from the previous quarter.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
adidas-Aktie fällt dennoch zurück: Gewinne sprudeln
BASF-Aktie steigt: Besseres Ergebnis als erwartet - Aktienrückkauf beginnt im November -- Sparkurs bei Investitionen
Mercedes-Benz-Aktie höher: Anleger reagieren positiv auf Sparprogramm und Rückkäufe
Bernstein Research veröffentlicht Investment-Empfehlung: adidas-Aktie mit Outperform
NVIDIA-Aktie dank Milliardendeal im Plus - Nokia springt zweistellig hoch
Nach US-Zinsentscheid: US-Börsen schliessen uneins -- SMI und DAX letztlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich im Plus - Nikkei mit Allzeithoch
HENSOLDT Aktie News: HENSOLDT am Mittwochvormittag gefragt
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall am Mittwochvormittag stärker

Top-Rankings

KW 43: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 43: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 43: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/EUR 1.1358 -0.0014
-0.12

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
08:08 ROUNDUP: Alabali Radovan wirbt in Kiew für deutsche Investitionen
08:04 Puma setzt Umbauprogramm auf und streicht Stellen
08:14 Vossloh-Aktie: Umsatz und operativer Gewinn stärker als erwartet verbessert
07:54 Frankreichs Wirtschaft nimmt unerwartet stark Fahrt auf
07:54 ROUNDUP: VW-Konzern rutscht in die roten Zahlen - Porsche belastet
07:51 US-Präsident Trump: Werde im April in China sein
08:06 ING-Aktie. Mehr Zuversicht trotz Gewinnrückgang - Aktienrückkauf
07:48 Deutsche Ukraine-Hilfe: Entwicklungsministerin in Kiew
07:47 Hellofresh mit Umsatzrückgang wegen schleppender Nachfrage - Ausblick bestätigt
07:40 OTS: UmweltBank AG / UmweltBank AG erzielt positives Ergebnis vor Steuern in ...