Top News
Krypto-Exodus: Warum Anleger Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple & Co. zahlreich nach unten schicken
Helvetia Baloise-Aktie: Geschäftsführung der Servisa-Stiftungen abgegeben
Idorsia-Aktie: Langzeitdaten zu Lucerastat bei Fabry-Krankheit sollen auf Kongress präsentiert werden
Goldpreis: Januar könnte stärkster Monatsgewinn seit 1980 werden
Deshalb fängt sich der US-Dollar gegenüber dem Euro und Franken
30.01.2026 07:58:34

Finland Economy Grows 0.6% In Q4

(RTTNews) - Finland's economy expanded in the final quarter of 2025 after contracting in the previous two quarters, flash figures from Statistics Finland showed on Friday.

Gross domestic product advanced a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 0.6 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter, reversing a 0.3 percent decline in the previous quarter.

The number of employed persons grew by 0.8 percent and the number of hours worked increased by 1.3 percent from the previous quarter, the agency said.

In December, the Finnish economy contracted 0.3 percent annually versus a 0.3 percent rebound in the previous month. On a monthly basis, output of the national economy shrank 1.2 percent after rising 0.4 percent in November.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

BioNTech-Aktie im Blick: FDA treibt Prüfung der Tumortherapie voran
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall verliert am Donnerstagnachmittag
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
D-Wave Quantum Aktie News: Bären lasten am Nachmittag auf D-Wave Quantum
DAX 40-Papier Rheinmetall-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Rheinmetall von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen
Krypto-Märchen werden wahr: Wie das digitale Gold eine neue Generation von Superreichen schuf
SAP-Aktie tiefrot: Deutlicher Gewinnanstieg auf Jahres- und Quartalssicht - Umsatzerwartungen leicht verfehlt
DroneShield-Aktie fällt: Kapitalerhöhung drückt Kurs trotz Rekordjahr
Roche-Aktie leichter: Investition in neues Genentech-Werk in North Carolina verdoppelt
ABB-Aktie erreicht neues Rekordhoch: Sprung im Schlussquartal - Industrieareal in Zürich verkauft

Top-Rankings

KW 4: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 4: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 4: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/EUR 1.1538 -0.0001
-0.01

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
08:09 AKTIE IM FOKUS: Hohe Kursgewinne für Adidas nach Zahlen - Abwärtstrend intakt
08:07 Ölpreise geben nach - auf Wochensicht weiter deutlich im Plus
07:50 Frankreichs Wirtschaft wächst im vierten Quartal wie erwartet etwas langsamer
07:46 ATOSS-Aktie: Gewinn übertrifft Analystenerwartungen
07:33 dpa-AFX Börsentag auf einen Blick: Leichte Erholung erwartet
07:39 Edelmetalle unter Druck: Gold und Silber geben nach Höchstständen deutlich nach
07:19 ROUNDUP: Trump will Notenbankchef-Favoriten schon heute vorstellen
07:11 DAX-FLASH: Dax etwas erholt - Tech-Umfeld stabilisiert
06:43 WDH/Aktien New York Schluss: Microsoft belastet Nasdaq - Wogen lassen aber nach
06:43 WDH/ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Microsoft belastet Nasdaq