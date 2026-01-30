Finland Economy Grows 0.6% In Q4

(RTTNews) - Finland's economy expanded in the final quarter of 2025 after contracting in the previous two quarters, flash figures from Statistics Finland showed on Friday.

Gross domestic product advanced a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 0.6 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter, reversing a 0.3 percent decline in the previous quarter.

The number of employed persons grew by 0.8 percent and the number of hours worked increased by 1.3 percent from the previous quarter, the agency said.

In December, the Finnish economy contracted 0.3 percent annually versus a 0.3 percent rebound in the previous month. On a monthly basis, output of the national economy shrank 1.2 percent after rising 0.4 percent in November.