Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’353 0.0%  SPI 20’257 0.1%  Dow 52’178 1.1%  DAX 25’635 1.0%  Euro 0.9271 -0.1%  EStoxx50 6’207 0.6%  Gold 4’182 0.3%  Bitcoin 67’614 -0.5%  Dollar 0.8240 -0.3%  Öl 105.1 -0.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche149905998Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156
Anzeige

Die verborgene Infrastruktur, die die Wirtschaft von morgen antreibt

Hier informieren
Top News
NVIDIA-Aktie & Co.: Novogratz warnt vor Überhitzung bei KI-Werten, will aber trotzdem dabei sein
Deutsche Bank AG: Fresenius SE-Aktie erhält Buy
TX Group-Aktie im Plus: Goldbach veräussert deutsche Tochter an Bauer Media
Airbus sichert sich Festauftrag für 75 A320neo - Aktie gefragt
AIXTRON steigert Auftragseingang deutlich - Aktie dennoch unter Druck
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools Invertiert
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner EUR/GBP
Historisch Realtimekurs
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Snapshot

Chart (gross)

Historisch

Realtimekurs

Nachrichten

Nachrichten

Tools

Währungsrechner

Invertiert

EUR/GBP

16.10.2026 11:27:55

Eurozone Trade Balance Swings To Deficit

(RTTNews) - The euro area trade balance posted a deficit in August largely due to the increase in imports, data from Eurostat showed Friday.

The trade balance showed a shortfall of EUR 16.1 billion compared with a surplus of EUR 10.7 billion posted in July. In the same period last year, the deficit was EUR 1.7 billion.

Exports of goods increased 9.9 percent from a year ago, which was faster than the 8.8 percent rise in July. At the same time, growth in imports accelerated sharply to 16.7 percent from 9.1 percent.

Eurostat reported that the decline in trade balance from a year ago was driven mainly by machinery and vehicles, the balance of which fell to a EUR 0.7 billion deficit in August from a surplus of EUR 7.2 billion. The energy deficit also widened, rising to EUR 26.7 billion from EUR 21.3 billion.

On a monthly basis, exports dropped 1.2 percent, while imports increased 2.0 percent in August. As a result, the trade balance showed a seasonally adjusted deficit of EUR 6.8 billion compared to a surplus of EUR 1.4 billion in July. In the January to August period, the euro area recorded a deficit of EUR 5.4 billion, compared with a surplus of EUR 90.9 billion in the same period last year.

Inside ETF

13.08.26 Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
07.08.26 Gewichtungsmethodik: Worauf es bei der Auswahl eines Index ankommt
08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

UBS-Aktie etwas leichter: Droht bei schärferen Kapitalregeln der Wegzug aus der Schweiz?
DroneShield-Aktie: Schwächere Margen und langsameres Wachstum belasten
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall tendiert am Donnerstagnachmittag nordwärts
SpaceX-Aktie verliert: Drosselung von Satelliteninternet in der Ukraine wieder aufgehoben
Kuros-Aktie sinkt dennoch: Jahresziele angehoben
Zinssorgen sind zurück: SMI schliesst mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- DAX geht fester aus dem Handel -- US-Handel endet auf grünem Terrain -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefrot
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
VAT-Aktie dennoch tiefrot: Rekordauftragseingang - Ausblick für 2027 angehoben
Börse New York: Dow Jones verbucht zum Ende des Mittwochshandels Verluste
Unterschätzter KI-Titel: Diese Aktie könnte NVIDIA und Palantir abhängen

Top-Rankings

KW 41: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 41: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 41: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/EUR 1.1849 0.0016
0.13