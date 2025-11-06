Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
06.11.2025 11:46:58

Eurozone Retail Sales Unexpectedly Fall 0.1%

(RTTNews) - Eurozone retail sales declined for the second straight month in September, data published by Eurostat showed on Thursday.

Retail sales logged a decline of 0.1 percent on a monthly basis in September, the same as in August. Meanwhile, economists had expected a rebound of 0.2 percent.

The continued to fall in September was largely driven by 1.0 percent lower sales of automotive fuel in specialized stores. Sales of non-food products, except automotive fuel, dropped 0.2 percent, while those of food, drinks, and tobacco remained flat.

Year-on-year, retail sales growth moderated to 1.0 percent from 1.6 percent in August, in line with expectations.

In the EU, retail sales stalled compared to September, while they grew 1.3 percent from the previous year.

Top-Rankings

Oktober 2025: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der Oktober 2025 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich di ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Oktober 2025: So performten die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Im Oktober 2025 kam es weltweit zu grösseren Ausschlägen an den Börsen. Auch vor dem deutschen L ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Rohstoffe im Oktober 2025: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Im abgelaufenen Monat kam es am Rohstoff-Markt zu deutlichen Ausschlägen. So bewegten sich die C ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

