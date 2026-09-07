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07.09.2026 13:52:24

Eurozone Investor Confidence Strongest Since 2022

(RTTNews) - Eurozone investor sentiment rose for the fifth straight month in September, reaching its highest level since early 2022, survey data from the behavioral research institute Sentix showed Monday.

The investor sentiment index climbed more-than-expected to 5.1 in September from 0.9 in August. The reading was seen at 2.1. The latest reading was the highest since February 2022.

The current situation indicator improved to -3.3 from -8.0 in August, marking the strongest assessment of current conditions since March 2022.

At 13.8, the expectations index climbed to a 7-month high, from 10.3 in August.

"The Eurozone is now fully shaking off its recessionary tendencies," Sentix said. The German economy, which had previously lagging behind other economies, contributed significantly to the improvement in September, Sentix noted. Eastern Europe also showed signs of recovery, the survey showed.

Germany's overall investor sentiment index climbed to -2.8 in September, the highest since July 2025, from -11.9 in August.

The current situation index rose to -16.8 from -28.3 and the expectations index climbed to 12.3 from 6.0 in the previous month.

Despite the ongoing struggles in the German car industry and recent job cuts announced by Volkswagen, Germany demonstrated surprisingly strong performance according to Sentix economic indices.

Further, the survey suggested that investors are anticipating an increasingly restrictive monetary stance ahead. The nascent economic recovery faces potential headwinds from tightening monetary policy in the near term.

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