Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’279 -0.3%  SPI 18’326 -0.2%  Dow 49’253 -0.4%  DAX 25’079 0.8%  Euro 0.9311 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’921 -0.2%  Gold 4’443 -1.1%  Bitcoin 72’590 -2.6%  Dollar 0.7965 0.2%  Öl 60.2 -0.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204Swiss Re12688156Rheinmetall345850Zurich Insurance1107539Novartis1200526NVIDIA994529Partners Group2460882
Top News
BASF-Aktie leichter: Neuer Verbundstandort in China im Betrieb
Delivery Hero-Aktie im Plus: Verlängerung von CEO- und Vorstandsvertrag - Vorstand erweitert
Scout24-Aktie fällt: Neuer Finanzvorstand
Novo Nordisk-Aktie volatil: US-Start der Abnehmpille - JPMorgan warnt vor Umsatzrückgang
Aktien schwächeln: BP und Corteva schmieden Bündnis für Herstellung von Biokraftstoffen
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools Invertiert
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner EUR/GBP
Historisch Realtimekurs
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Snapshot

Chart (gross)

Historisch

Realtimekurs

Nachrichten

Nachrichten

Tools

Währungsrechner

Invertiert

EUR/GBP

07.01.2026 16:31:46

Eurozone Inflation Lowest In 4 Months In December

(RTTNews) - Euro area consumer price inflation eased to its lowest level in four months in December amid a bigger decline in energy prices and a modest slowing in services cost growth, preliminary data from the statistical office Eurostat showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index rose 2.0 percent year-on-year following an increase of 2.1 percent in each of the previous two months. The easing was in line with economists' expectations. Headline inflation is now at the European Central Bank's target level.

The latest inflation rate was the lowest since August, when it was at the same level.

Core inflation, which excludes prices of energy and fresh food, slowed to 2.3 percent from 2.4 percent logged in the previous two months. Economists had expected the rate to remain unchanged.

Energy prices decreased 1.9 percent year-on-year after a 0.5 percent drop in the previous month. The decline was the worst since August when they fell 2.0 percent. Services inflation eased slightly to 3.4 percent from 3.5 percent.

Prices of food, alcohol and tobacco increased 2.6 percent year-on-year following a 2.4 percent in November. Within this group, prices of fresh food surged 4.2 percent after a 3.2 percent rise in each of the previous two months.

The rate of increase in prices of non-energy industrial goods slowed to 0.4 percent from 0.5 percent.

The CPI rose 0.2 percent month-on-month in December after a 0.3 percent fall in the previous month.

"Despite the slight decline in inflation, we do not expect the ECB to cut interest rates further," Commerzbank economist Vincent Stamer said. "Although inflation below the ECB's target of 2 percent is likely to give the doves tailwind, ECB President Lagarde has said that the ECB will "look through" any base effects."

The economist drew attention to the upward revision of ECB inflation projections for this year.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Breite Verfügbarkeit von Wegovy-Pille in den USA treibt Novo Nordisk-Aktie erneut kräftig nach oben
DZ BANK gibt Rheinmetall-Aktie Kaufen
Bayer-Aktie fällt trotzdem ins Minus: Sevabertinib bekommt Breakthrough-Therapy-Status in den USA und China
DroneShield-Aktie nach Höhenflug leichter: Neuer COO bleibt im Blick - ADF-Partnerschaft wird fortgesetzt
VW-Aktie sinkt: Volkswagen meldet stark rückläufige Absatzzahlen in den USA - VW-Töchter zu Rückrufaktion gezwungen
Gold und Small-Cap-KI-Aktien: Das sind die Anlagetrends 2026 laut einer Goldman Sachs-Umfrage
Rheinmetall-Aktie erhält von Deutsche Bank AG Bewertung: Buy
Top-Performer 2026? Darum setzt ein Analyst lieber auf NVIDIA-Rivale AMD
Buy-Analyse: Deutsche Bank AG bewertet Siemens Energy-Aktie
Aktien von BioNTech, Moderna, Pfizer und Co.: Bayer klagt in den USA wegen mRNA-Patenten

Top-Rankings

KW 1: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 1: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 1: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt hat sich in der vergangenen Handelswoche einiges getan. Das sind die Gewinner u ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/EUR 1.1534 -0.0016
-0.13

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
16:34 ANALYSE-FLASH: Barclays belässt Grand City Properties auf 'Underweight'
16:29 Trump: USA werden 'immer' für Nato da sein
16:24 Ukraine-Gespräche unter Beratern fortgesetzt
16:23 SPD versus Söder: Länger arbeiten?
16:22 AKTIE IM FOKUS: Scout24 unter Druck - Unsicherheit wegen Finanzchef-Wechsel
16:18 USA: Auftragseingang in der Industrie sinkt stärker als erwartet
16:16 USA: Stimmung der Dienstleister hellt sich überraschend auf
16:13 ROUNDUP 2: Stromversorgung in Berlin wieder angelaufen
16:09 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Dow dreht nach Rekordjagd ins Minus
16:03 USA beschlagnahmen weiteren Öltanker in der Karibik