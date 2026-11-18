(RTTNews) - Eurozone inflation accelerated to a three-year high in October, as initially estimated, due to surging energy prices, official data showed Wednesday.

Consumer prices increased 4.0 percent in October compared to last month's 3.8 percent rise. Inflation hit the highest since September 2023. Eurostat confirmed the estimate published on November 4.

Core inflation that excludes prices of energy, food, alcohol and tobacco rose to revised 2.6 percent from 2.5 percent in September. The October rate was revised up from the initial estimate of 2.5 percent.

The monthly increase in the harmonized index of consumer prices was revised up to 0.5 percent from an initially reported 0.4 percent, compared with a 0.6 percent monthly rise in September.

Data showed that energy prices posted the most significant annual increase within the HICP, climbing 21.0 percent. This was followed by services inflation, which rose to 3.3 percent from 3.2 percent. Food, alcohol and tobacco prices increased 1.5 percent, following a 1.3 percent gain. At the same time, non-energy industrial goods prices climbed 1.2 percent after rising 1.1 percent.

Last month, the European Central Bank kept its key interest rates unchanged after raising them in September as policymakers assess the effects of the previous moves and monitor the impact of turmoil in French bond yields.