Eurozone Economic Sentiment Strongest Since Early 2023

(RTTNews) - Eurozone economic confidence rose to the highest level in more than two years in October, survey data from the European Commission showed Thursday. The economic confidence index rose to 96.8 in October from 95.6 in the previous month. This was the highest score since April 2023 and well above the forecast of 95.7.

The survey showed that the upturn in the ESI was driven by higher confidence in almost all sectors.

The industrial sentiment index hit -8.2 compared to -10.1 in the prior month. This was strongest since June 2023. The expected reading was -10.0.

The services confidence index rose unexpectedly to a three-month high of 4.0 from 3.7 a month ago. The score was forecast to fall to 3.3.

The consumer sentiment index stood at -14.2, in line with the flash estimate and up from -14.9 in September.

Confidence among retailers improved in October with the index rising to -6.8 from -7.7. Similarly, the construction confidence index climbed to -2.9 from -3.4 in the previous month.

Top-Rankings

KW 43: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 43: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 43: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

