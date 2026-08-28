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28.08.2026 14:38:34

Eurozone Economic Confidence Improves To 7-Month High

(RTTNews) - Eurozone economic confidence improved to a seven-month high in August driven by higher sentiment in industry, services and retail trade, monthly survey data from the European Commission showed Friday.

The economic sentiment index registered 98.4 in August, up from 97.1 in July. The score was expected to climb moderately to 97.5. The latest reading was the highest since January.

At -5.3, the industrial confidence index reached its strongest level since April 2023. The reading was expected to rise to -5.2 from -6.1 in July.

At the same time, services confidence increased strongly to the highest since January, driven by a broad-based improvement in managers' assessment of past business situation, expectations for future demand, and the assessment of past demand. The corresponding index rose to 5.8 from 5.1 in the prior month.

Consumers became slightly less pessimistic about their household's future financial situation and of their past financial situation. The indicator climbed to -15.5, in line with flash estimate, from -15.9 in July.

Retail trade confidence rose moderately to -5.7 from -6.8, as retailers' business expectations for the next three months improved significantly, supported by a better assessment of their past business situation.

Construction confidence climbed to -5.0 from -5.2 a month ago, as builders' improved assessment of the level of order books was offset by weaker employment expectations.

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