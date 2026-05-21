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21.05.2026 15:19:14

Eurozone Current Account Surplus Declines

(RTTNews) - The euro area current account surplus declined in March largely due to the fall in goods trade surplus, the European Central Bank said Thursday.

The current account surplus fell to EUR 15 billion from EUR 26 billion in February. In the same period last year, the surplus totaled EUR 29 billion.

The surplus on goods trade declined sharply to EUR 14 billion from EUR 26 billion in the previous month. At the same time, the services surplus dropped moderately to EUR 14 billion from EUR 15 billion.

Primary income totaled EUR 2 billion compared to a shortfall of EUR 2 billion in February. The shortfall in secondary income widened to EUR 16 billion from EUR 14 billion. In the twelve months to March, the current account surplus amounted to EUR 275 billion or 1.7 percent of euro area GDP in 2026, down from EUR 368 billion a year earlier.

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GBP/EUR 1.1570 0.0013
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