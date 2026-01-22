Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’245 0.7%  SPI 18’316 0.6%  Dow 49’528 0.9%  DAX 24’856 1.2%  Euro 0.9279 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5’956 1.3%  Gold 4’910 1.6%  Bitcoin 70’729 -0.6%  Dollar 0.7899 -0.7%  Öl 63.9 -2.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Rheinmetall345850NVIDIA994529Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526Sika41879292
Top News
Ausblick: Alcoa verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Ausblick: Ericsson präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
Tesla-Aktie unter der Lupe: Die geplatzten Versprechen von CEO Musk - was 2025 nicht eingetreten ist
Nestlé-Aktie: Nach Tod eines Säuglings gibt es eine Strafuntersuchung
Ubisoft-Aktie bricht ein: Neuausrichtung und Spiele-Streichungen belasten Kurs
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools Invertiert
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner EUR/GBP
Historisch Realtimekurs
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Snapshot

Chart (gross)

Historisch

Realtimekurs

Nachrichten

Nachrichten

Tools

Währungsrechner

Invertiert

EUR/GBP

22.01.2026 19:18:10

Eurozone Consumer Confidence Highest In 11 Months

(RTTNews) - Euro area consumer sentiment improved in January to its highest level in nearly a year, preliminary survey data from the European Commission showed on Thursday.

The consumer confidence index rose to -12.4 from a revised 13.2 in December. The reading was the highest since February 2025 when the score was -12.3.

The corresponding index for the EU also gained 0.8 percentage points to reach -11.7 in January, which was the highest since February last year.

Consumer confidence remained below its long-term average, the commission said. The survey data was collected from January 1-21.

The commission is set to release the final results of the consumer confidence survey along with those of the monthly economic sentiment survey on January 29.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Carl Zeiss Meditec-Aktie mit zweistelligen Kursverlusten: Jahresausblick nach unten revidiert
Bayer-Aktie im Plus: FDA fördert Netzhaut-Zelltherapie
Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie: Wie sich der Konzern ohne Buffett zu Bitcoin positioniert
Krebsimpfstoff überzeugt: Moderna-Aktie mit deutlichem Kurssprung
Barry Callebaut-Aktie zieht nach Bekanntgabe von CEO-Wechsel kräftig an: Absatz bricht ein - Ausblick optimistisch
Buy-Note für SAP SE-Aktie: Neue Analyse von Jefferies & Company Inc.
ARYZTA-Aktie schnellt hoch: Management stellt weiteres organisches Wachstum in Aussicht
Rally bei Gold, Silber & Kupfer: Wird sich der Aufwärtstrend 2026 fortsetzen?
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall am Nachmittag Verlust reich
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall am Donnerstagmittag im Minus

Top-Rankings

KW 3: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 3: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 3: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/EUR 1.1492 -0.0002
-0.02

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
18:52 Musk will Ende 2027 Roboter in den Verkauf bringen
18:24 ROUNDUP/Russische Schattenflotte?: Frankreichs Marine stoppt Tanker
18:23 Dänemark und Grönland: Verhandeln nicht über unsere Souveränität
18:22 EU-Parlament will Terror-Listung von Irans Revolutionsgarden
18:22 Neue Verhandlungsrunde über mögliches Ende des Ukraine-Kriegs geplant
18:12 Börse Wien Schluss: Zoll-Wende und Ukraine-Signale liefern Rückenwind
18:02 Im Juli sperrt Bahn rechtsrheinische Strecke für Sanierung
18:02 WDH/DAVOS/ROUNDUP 2/Selenskyj: Treffen zwischen USA, Russland und Ukraine
18:00 ROUNDUP 2/Selenskyj: Treffen zwischen USA, Russland und Ukraine
18:00 ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Erholt - Bau- und Autowerte stark