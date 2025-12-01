Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’834 0.0%  SPI 17’653 0.1%  Dow 47’716 0.6%  DAX 23’837 0.3%  Euro 0.9327 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’668 0.3%  Gold 4’227 0.3%  Bitcoin 69’237 -4.7%  Dollar 0.8045 0.0%  Öl 63.8 0.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Top News
Boeing-Aktie vor Ausbruch? Analyst setzt auf starkes Comeback ab 2026
Ein Blick ins Depot von Jeremy Grantham: Die wichtigsten Aktienkäufe im dritten Quartal 2025
Out now! Das Schweizer Jahrbuch 2026 für ETFs & ETPs!
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Bitcoin Supply Shock 2025: Ist eine Angebotsverknappung realistisch?
Suche...
01.12.2025 07:11:22

European Economic News Preview: UK Mortgage Approvals, PMI Data Due

(RTTNews) - Mortgage approvals and final manufacturing Purchasing Managers' survey results from the UK are the top economic news due on Monday.

At 2.30 am ET, retail sales data from Switzerland is due. Economists forecast sales to grow 1.2 percent year-on-year in October, slower than the 1.5 percent rise in September.

At 3.15 am ET, S&P Global publishes Spain's manufacturing PMI data. The factory PMI is forecast to rise to 52.3 in November from 52.1 in the previous month.

At 3.45 am ET, Italy's manufacturing PMI data is due. Economists forecast the factory PMI to climb to 50.1 in November from 49.9 in the previous month.

At 3.50 am ET, France's HCOB manufacturing PMI survey data is due. The final index is seen at 47.8 in November, down from 48.8 in the previous month.

At 3.55 am ET, S&P Global releases Germany's final PMI data. The factory PMI is forecast to match the flash estimate of 48.4 in November.

At 4.00 am ET, Eurozone manufacturing PMI data is due. Economists expect the manufacturing index to fall to 49.7 in November from 50.0 in the prior month.

At 4.30 am ET, the Bank of England releases UK mortgage approvals for October. The number of approvals is expected to decline to 64,000 from 65,940 in the previous month.

In the meantime, UK S&P Global publishes final manufacturing PMI survey results. The flash estimate showed that the factory PMI remained unchanged at 50.2 in November.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Zahlreiche Verkäufe: So hat die Schweizerische Nationalbank in den USA in Q3 investiert
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 48: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Icahns Depot: Diese Aktien standen im 3. Quartal im Fokus
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 48: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Börsenanleger aufgepasst: So erkennt man die nächste Wachstumsaktie
November 2025: So performten die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
KW 48: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Miner-Daten bestätigen: Bitcoin hat seinen lokalen Boden erreicht
Indian Shares Hold Steady Before Nvidia Earnings
Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum & Co. am Vormittag

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe im November 2025: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Im abgelaufenen Monat kam es am Rohstoff-Markt zu deutlichen Ausschlägen. So bewegten sich die C ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im November 2025: Die Performance der Kryptowährungen
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Monat stark. Das sind die Gewinner und ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
November 2025: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der November 2025 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich d ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
06:57 WDH/ROUNDUP: Trump sieht 'gute Chance' auf Ukraine-Deal
06:40 DAX-FLASH: Kleiner Dämpfer zum Start in den Advent
06:34 ROUNDUP/Sipri: Weltweite Rüstungsumsätze erreichen neuen Höchststand
06:34 ROUNDUP: Trump sieht 'gute Chance' auf Ukraine-Deal
06:18 Rubio nach Ukraine-Gesprächen: 'Es bleibt noch viel zu tun'
06:16 Sipri-Bericht: Kriege und Konflikte treiben Rüstungsumsätze in neue Höhen
06:16 Deutschland und Polen wollen Partnerschaft vertiefen
06:12 Spahn warnt vor Ablehnung des Rentenpakets
06:12 Trump sieht 'gute Chance' auf Deal bei Ukraine-Verhandlungen
06:10 Bahn baut rund um Stuttgart - Das müssen Fahrgäste wissen