Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’762 0.3%  SPI 19’409 0.2%  Dow 52’000 0.6%  DAX 24’910 0.1%  Euro 0.9196 -0.1%  EStoxx50 6’257 0.5%  Gold 4’328 -0.1%  Bitcoin 52’059 0.1%  Dollar 0.7919 -0.2%  Öl 78.2 -1.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156BACHEM117649372Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Sandoz-Aktie: Neues Biosimilar-Entwicklungszentrum in Ljubljana eröffnet
ETF-Preisbildung in Stressphasen: Das müssen Anleger über Premium und Discount bei ETFs wissen
Diese KI-Aktien könnten laut Fondsmanager wichtiger sein als NVIDIA
Nach der Schwächephase: Worauf es beim Goldpreis jetzt ankommt
Das sollten Neu-Anleger wissen, bevor sie Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co. kaufen
Suche...
eToro entdecken
17.06.2026 07:09:13

European Economic News Preview: UK Inflation Data Due

(RTTNews) - Consumer and producer prices data from the UK is top economic news due on Wednesday.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK consumer and producer prices for May. Inflation is expected to rise to 3.0 percent from 2.8 percent in April. Output price inflation is seen unchanged at 4.0 percent in May.

At 3.30 am ET, Sweden's central bank announces its monetary policy decision. The bank is expected to hold its policy rate at 1.75 percent.

At 4.30 am ET, the Office for National Statistics publishes UK house price data.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is set to release euro area final inflation figures for May. The flash estimate showed that inflation rose to 3.2 percent from 3.0 percent in April.

At 6.50 am ET, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is set to speak at XIX Cotec Europe summit in Venice, Italy.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Gold zieht bei Reserveanlagen an US-Dollar vorbei: Weshalb Notenbanken plötzlich umdenken
SpaceX-Aktie setzt Höhenflug fort: Zukauf von KI-Experte Cursor in Milliardendeal
Siegfried-Aktie sinkt: Grossanlage zur Herstellung von Wirkstoffen in Minden eingeweiht
Strategy-Aktie im Fokus: Ein Blick hinter die Milliarden-Bitcoin-Wette
Dow vs. S&P 500 - Warum die Index-Wahl an der Börse kaum relevant ist
Bayer erzielt wichtigen Erfolg in den USA - Aktie dennoch im Minus
Roter Handelsschluss: Micron Technology-Aktie setzt Rally nur zeitweise fort - auch QUALCOMM und Sandisk im Fokus
UBS Aktie News: UBS steigt am Dienstagvormittag
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA am Abend auf rotem Terrain
Schwacher Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones notiert zum Ende des Montagshandels im Minus

Top-Rankings

KW 24: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 24: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 24: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.