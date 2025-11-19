Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
European Economic News Preview: UK Inflation Data Due

(RTTNews) - Consumer prices from the UK and the euro area are the top economic news due on Wednesday.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK consumer prices for October. Economists forecast inflation to ease to 3.5 percent from 3.8 percent in September.

At 3.00 am ET, consumer price figures are due from Austria. Prices are expected to climb 4.0 percent in October.

At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank is set to release euro area current account data for September.

At 4.30 am ET, UK house price data is due. Annual growth in house prices is seen unchanged at 3.0 percent in November.

In the meantime, Iceland's central bank announces its monetary policy decision.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is scheduled to release euro area final inflation data for October. The flash estimate showed that inflation slowed to 2.1 percent from 2.2 percent in September.

