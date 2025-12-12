|
12.12.2025 06:50:27
European Economic News Preview: UK GDP Data Due
(RTTNews) - GDP and foreign trade from the UK and final inflation from Germany are due on Friday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.
At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK GDP, industrial production and foreign trade figures are due. The economy is forecast to grow 0.1 percent in October, in contrast to the 0.1 percent fall in September. The trade deficit is seen widening to GBP 19.1 billion in October from GBP 18.8 billion in the previous month.
In the meantime, Destatis publishes Germany's final inflation data for November. The preliminary estimate showed that consumer price inflation remained unchanged at 2.3 percent.
At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE releases final inflation data. According to flash estimate, inflation remained unchanged at 0.9 percent in November. At 3.00 am ET, Spain final inflation data is due. The initial estimate showed consumer price inflation eased to 3.0 percent in November from 3.1 percent in October.
