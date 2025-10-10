Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
10.10.2025 07:40:29

European Economic News Preview: Italy Industrial Output Data Due

(RTTNews) - Industrial production from Italy is due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Statistics Norway releases consumer price figures for September. Inflation is forecast to remain unchanged at 3.5 percent.

Simultaneously, Statistics Sweden is scheduled to publish its GDP, household spending, and industrial production reports.

At 3.00 am ET, the Czech Statistical Office publishes inflation data for September. Economists forecast inflation to ease to 2.3 percent from 2.5 percent in August. Also, retail sales from Turkey and industrial production from Austria and Slovakia are due.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's statistical office ISTAT publishes industrial production for August. Production is expected to fall 0.3 percent on a monthly basis, reversing a 0.4 percent rise in July.

