Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’164 -0.1%  SPI 18’099 0.1%  Dow 48’363 0.5%  DAX 24’284 0.0%  Euro 0.9307 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’744 -0.3%  Gold 4’477 0.8%  Bitcoin 68’923 -1.6%  Dollar 0.7905 -0.2%  Öl 61.8 -0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Sika41879292Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278
Top News
Xlife Sciences-Aktie: Wechsel in Hauptsegment der SIX Swiss Exchange beantragt
Mercedes-Benz-Aktie: Einigung mit Millionenzahlung im US-Diesel-Streit
Quanten-Sprung an der Börse: Steht den Aktien von D-Wave, IonQ & Co. 2026 eine neue Rally bevor?
Novo Nordisk-Aktie: Erste Wegovy-Abnehmpille in den USA zugelassen
Tesla-Aktie: So viele Tesla-Anteile stiess Finanzchef Taneja 2025 ab
Suche...
eToro entdecken
23.12.2025 07:34:28

European Economic News Preview: German Import Price Data Due

(RTTNews) - Import prices from Germany and revised GDP data from Spain are the top economic news due on Tuesday.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's import price data. Economists expect import prices to grow 0.2 percent month-on-month in November, the same rate as in October.

In the meantime, producer price figures are due from Sweden.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE publishes revised GDP data for the third quarter. The flash estimate showed that economic growth eased to 0.6 percent sequentially from 0.8 percent in the second quarter. The statistical office is expected to confirm the estimate released on October 29.

At 4.00 am ET, unemployment data is due from Poland. Economists forecast the jobless rate to rise marginally to 5.7 percent in November from 5.6 percent in October.

At 5.00 am ET, Italy's statistical office will release non-EU trade data.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

BYD-Aktie im Fokus: Tesla-Konkurrent rüstet für den grossen Durchbruch im Jahr 2026
Analysten bewerten die Nike-Aktie nach Zahlen: Chancen und Risiken für Anleger
DroneShield-Aktie vor dem Sprung: Wird 2026 das Jahr der grossen Rally?
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 51: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Siemens Energy-Aktie im Fokus: Wie viel Kurspotenzial sehen die Analysten für das DAX-Papier jetzt?
EQS-News: Diginex Limited unterzeichnet wegweisende Vereinbarung zum Aufbau eines führenden Anbieters für Lieferketten-Compliance
Aufwärtstrend setzt sich fort: TUI-Aktie nach Dezember-Spurt auf Jahreshoch
Vorweihnachtliche Ruhe: Wall Street beendet Handel höher -- SMI und DAX schliessen stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
SMI-Titel UBS-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine UBS-Investition von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht
UBS-Investment-Check: KI bleibt der Megatrend des Jahres 2026

Top-Rankings

KW 51: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 51: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 51: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
07:35 Devisen: Euro legt weiter zu - Nähert sich wieder 1,18-Dollar-Marke
07:33 dpa-AFX Börsentag auf einen Blick: Leichte Gewinne erwartet
07:32 Goldpreis erreicht Rekordhoch - Silber zieht mit
07:19 ROUNDUP: Knapp jeder dritte Tafelkunde ist ein Kind
07:17 DAX-FLASH: Kaum Bewegung kurz vor Weihnachten
07:08 Novo-Nordisk-Aktie mit kräftigem Plus: Wegovy in den USA nun auch als Tablette zugelassen
06:43 US-Ministerin Noem: Venezuelas Präsident Maduro 'muss weg'
06:34 ROUNDUP/Nato-Chef warnt: Europas Sicherheit hängt an Ukraine
06:34 ROUNDUP: Selenskyj erwartet Details aus Ukraine-Gesprächen in den USA
06:34 ROUNDUP/Trump zu Epstein-Fall: Mag Clinton-Fotos nicht