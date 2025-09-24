European Economic News Preview: German Ifo Business Confidence Due

(RTTNews) - Business sentiment survey from Germany is the only major economic data due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the National Institute of Economic Research is scheduled to issue Sweden's economic tendency survey results.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE releases producer prices for August. Prices had increased 0.3 percent in July.

In the meantime, business and consumer sentiment survey data is due from the Czech Republic.

At 4.00 am ET, the ifo Institute publishes Germany's monthly business sentiment survey data. Economists forecast the business climate index to rise to 89.3 in September from 89.0 in August.

At 8.30 am ET, the Czech National Bank announces its monetary policy decision.