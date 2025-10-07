Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
European Economic News Preview: German Factory Orders Data Due

(RTTNews) - Factory orders from Germany and house prices from the UK are the top economic news due on Tuesday.

At 2.00 am ET, Germany's Federal Statistical Office, Destatis, will release factory orders data for August. Orders are forecast to grow 1.2 percent on a monthly basis, in contrast to the 2.9 percent decrease in July. This data will provide insights into the health of the German manufacturing industry.

In the meantime, Halifax will publish its UK house price index for September. Economists forecast house prices to grow 2.2 percent year-on-year, maintaining the same pace as in August.

At 2.45 am ET, France's customs office publishes foreign trade data. The trade deficit is seen narrowing to EUR 5.2 billion in August from EUR 5.6 billion in July. Additionally, France's current account data will also be released.

Top-Rankings

KW 40: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 40: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 40: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
