European Economic News Preview: German Factory Orders Data Due

(RTTNews) - Factory orders from Germany and house prices from the UK are the top economic news due on Tuesday.

At 2.00 am ET, Germany's Federal Statistical Office, Destatis, will release factory orders data for August. Orders are forecast to grow 1.2 percent on a monthly basis, in contrast to the 2.9 percent decrease in July. This data will provide insights into the health of the German manufacturing industry.

In the meantime, Halifax will publish its UK house price index for September. Economists forecast house prices to grow 2.2 percent year-on-year, maintaining the same pace as in August.

At 2.45 am ET, France's customs office publishes foreign trade data. The trade deficit is seen narrowing to EUR 5.2 billion in August from EUR 5.6 billion in July. Additionally, France's current account data will also be released.