Top News
27.01.2026 06:32:42

European Economic News Preview: France Consumer Confidence Data Due

(RTTNews) - Consumer confidence from France and unemployment from Spain are the top economic news due on Tuesday.

At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE publishes consumer sentiment survey results. The confidence index is seen unchanged at 90 in January.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE is slated to issue unemployment data for the fourth quarter. Economists forecast the jobless rate to drop to 10.2 percent from 10.45 percent in the third quarter.

At 8.00 am ET, Hungary's central bank announces its monetary policy decision. The bank is expected to hold its benchmark interest rate at 6.50 percent.

Top-Rankings

KW 4: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 4: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 4: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

