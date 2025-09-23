Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
23.09.2025 07:15:54

European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Flash PMI Data Due

(RTTNews) - Flash composite purchasing managers' survey results from the euro area and the UK are the top economic news due on Tuesday.

At 3.15 am ET, France's flash composite PMI survey results are due. The composite output index is forecast to edge up to 49.9 in September from 49.8 in the previous month.

At 3.30 am ET, S&P Global is scheduled to issue Germany's flash PMI data. Economists forecast the indicator to remain unchanged at 50.5 in September.

At 4.00 am ET, Eurozone flash PMI survey results are due. The index is seen at 51.1 in September, down from 51.0 in August.

At 4.30 am ET, S&P Global is slated to issue the UK flash composite PMI survey data. Economists expect the composite indicator to fall to 52.7 in September from 53.5 in August.

At 6.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry issues monthly Industrial Trends survey results.

Top-Rankings

KW 38: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 38: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 38: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
