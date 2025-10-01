European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Flash Inflation Data Due

(RTTNews) - Flash inflation and final manufacturing purchasing managers' survey results from the euro area are the top economic news due on Wednesday.

At 2.00 am ET, UK Nationwide house price data is due. House prices are forecast to rise 1.8 percent on a yearly basis in September after climbing 2.1 percent in August. At 3.15 am ET, Spain's manufacturing PMI survey results are due. The index is seen at 53.8 in September, down from 54.3 in August.

At 3.45 am ET, S&P Global publishes Italy's factory PMI report. Economists forecast the index to fall to 49.9 in September from 50.4 in August.

At 3.50 am ET, final manufacturing PMI survey data is due from France. The initial estimate showed that the factory PMI declined to 48.1 in September from 50.4 in August.

At 3.55 am ET, S&P Global releases Germany's manufacturing PMI data. The final factory PMI is seen at 48.5 in September, unchanged from the flash estimate, and down from 49.8 in August.

At 4.00 am ET, Eurozone final manufacturing PMI data is due. Economists forecast the index to fall to 49.5 in September, as initially estimated, from 50.7 in August.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is scheduled to issue euro area flash inflation data. Consumer price inflation is forecast to rise to 2.2 percent from 2.0 percent in August.