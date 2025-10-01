Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’109 0.9%  SPI 16’749 0.7%  Dow 46’398 0.2%  DAX 23’881 0.6%  Euro 0.9344 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’530 0.4%  Gold 3’859 0.0%  Bitcoin 91’092 0.3%  Dollar 0.7946 -0.2%  Öl 66.1 -1.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
NVIDIA-Aktie: Experten empfehlen NVIDIA im September mehrheitlich zum Kauf
Wie sich der US-Regierungsstillstand auf Dollar, Euro und Franken auswirkt
Vaudoise-Aktie: Übernahme von Ecofin Investment Consulting
AUTO1-Aktie: Christian Wallentin neuer CFO ab 1. Januar
3. Quartal 2025: So schnitten die DAX-Werte im vergangenen Quartal ab
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
01.10.2025 08:00:19

European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Flash Inflation Data Due

(RTTNews) - Flash inflation and final manufacturing purchasing managers' survey results from the euro area are the top economic news due on Wednesday.

At 2.00 am ET, UK Nationwide house price data is due. House prices are forecast to rise 1.8 percent on a yearly basis in September after climbing 2.1 percent in August. At 3.15 am ET, Spain's manufacturing PMI survey results are due. The index is seen at 53.8 in September, down from 54.3 in August.

At 3.45 am ET, S&P Global publishes Italy's factory PMI report. Economists forecast the index to fall to 49.9 in September from 50.4 in August.

At 3.50 am ET, final manufacturing PMI survey data is due from France. The initial estimate showed that the factory PMI declined to 48.1 in September from 50.4 in August.

At 3.55 am ET, S&P Global releases Germany's manufacturing PMI data. The final factory PMI is seen at 48.5 in September, unchanged from the flash estimate, and down from 49.8 in August.

At 4.00 am ET, Eurozone final manufacturing PMI data is due. Economists forecast the index to fall to 49.5 in September, as initially estimated, from 50.7 in August.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is scheduled to issue euro area flash inflation data. Consumer price inflation is forecast to rise to 2.2 percent from 2.0 percent in August.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
DEUTZ Aktie News: DEUTZ verbilligt sich am Dienstagvormittag
Beyond Meat Aktie News: Beyond Meat am Dienstagabend im Keller
3. Quartal 2025: Die Gewinner und Verlierer des SMI im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA gewinnt am Dienstagnachmittag an Boden
Ypsomed-Aktie dennoch unter Druck: Bis 2030 Umsatz-Milliarde angepeilt
September 2025: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Alphabet-Aktie schwächer: Youtube zahlt Millionen für Sperrung des Trump-Accounts 2021
Roche-Aktie leichter: Neuer Troponin T-Test zur präzisen Herzinfarkt-Diagnose vorgestellt
BASF Aktie News: BASF tendiert am Dienstagvormittag auf rotem Terrain

Top-Rankings

3. Quartal 2025: Die Gewinner und Verlierer des SMI im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Das vergangene Quartal hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten s ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
3. Quartal 2025: So schnitten die DAX-Werte im vergangenen Quartal ab
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des DAX im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel.
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
September 2025: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der September 2025 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}