Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’217 -0.5%  SPI 16’950 -0.4%  Dow 45’491 -0.5%  DAX 23’633 -0.4%  Euro 0.9346 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’361 -0.1%  Gold 3’633 -0.2%  Bitcoin 91’479 0.5%  Dollar 0.7997 0.1%  Öl 67.4 -0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Covestro-Deal: Adnoc stimmt EU-Bedingungen offenbar zu
BLKB-Aktie: BLKB-Gutachter stellen Mängel und Versäumnisse fest
SMG-Aktie: SMG treibt Börsengang voran und startet Bookbuilding
Bitcoin steigt vor US-Preisdaten auf höchsten Stand seit über zwei Wochen
So sollte NVIDIA seinen Milliarden-Cashberg einsetzen: Das sagen Experten
Suche...
11.09.2025 08:46:31

European Economic News Preview: ECB To Hold Key Rates

(RTTNews) - The European Central Bank is set to hold its key interest rates for the second straight session on Thursday as inflation stayed around the target and the economy showed resilience to higher tariffs.

Markets expect the ECB to retain the deposit rate at 2.00 percent. The refinancing rate is seen unchanged at 2.15 percent and the marginal lending rate at 2.40 percent. The previous change in euro area interest rates was a 25-basis point reduction in June.

The ECB is scheduled to announce the decision after the meeting of the governing council in Frankfurt at 8.15 am ET. It will be followed by the customary press conference at 8.45 am ET.

The bank is also slated to publish its macroeconomic projections for the euro area. ECB Chief Christine Lagarde is likely to keep the door open for further rate cut if inflation falls well below the target amid stronger euro and falling energy prices.

Other notable economic event for the day is policy decision from Turkey. The bank is forecast to cut its benchmark rate by 200 basis points to 41.00 percent. The announcement is due at 7.00 am ET.

At 3.00 am ET, the Turkish Statistical Institute publishes retail sales for July. Sales had increased 1.3 percent month-on-month in June. At 6.00 am ET, the Central Statistics Office is slated to release Ireland's inflation figures for August. Inflation had eased to 1.7 percent in July from 1.8 percent in June.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

RENK Aktie News: Anleger schicken RENK am Mittwochvormittag ins Plus
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall legt am Mittwochvormittag zu
Idorsia Aktie News: Idorsia präsentiert sich am Mittwochvormittag stärker
DAX 40-Papier Rheinmetall-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Rheinmetall-Investment von vor einem Jahr verdient
Vor US-Inflationsdaten: SMI vorbörslich leicht höher -- DAX etwas tiefer erwartet -- Gewinne in Asien - Börse in Japan mit Allzeithoch
DEUTZ Aktie News: DEUTZ am Mittwochvormittag mit Einbussen
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall am Mittag stärker
Aktien New York: Optimismus kurz vor Beginn der Rede von Fed-Chef Powell
Pluszeichen in Frankfurt: Zum Start des Donnerstagshandels Pluszeichen im LUS-DAX
DAX 40-Papier Deutsche Telekom-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Deutsche Telekom-Investition von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht

Top-Rankings

KW 36: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 36: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 36: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}