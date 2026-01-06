Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’247 -0.2%  SPI 18’242 0.1%  Dow 48’977 1.2%  DAX 24’869 1.3%  Euro 0.9283 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’924 1.3%  Gold 4’465 0.4%  Bitcoin 73’863 -0.7%  Dollar 0.7910 -0.1%  Öl 61.5 -0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Top News
BMW-Aktie: US-Markt bleibt Wachstumstreiber
BLKB-Aktie: Personalwechsel bei Tochterbank Radicant
AB InBev-Aktie: AB InBev holt sich Anteile an US-Dosenwerken zurück
Bitcoin-Ausblick 2026: Aus diesen Gründen könnte der nächste Zyklus Kryptowährungsanleger überraschen
Idorsia-Aktie: Veröffentlichung neuer Studie zu Schlafmittel Daridorexant - Phase-II-Studie für Schuppenflechte-Medikament gestartet
Suche...
eToro entdecken
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools Invertiert
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner EUR/GBP
Historisch Realtimekurs
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Snapshot

Chart (gross)

Historisch

Realtimekurs

Nachrichten

Nachrichten

Tools

Währungsrechner

Invertiert

EUR/GBP

06.01.2026 08:18:28

Estonia Industrial Production Recovers In November

(RTTNews) - Estonia's industrial production expanded for the first time in three months in November, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Tuesday.

The volume of industrial production advanced a calendar-adjusted 3.4 percent year-on-year in November, reversing a 1.2 percent decrease in the previous month.

Among sectors, manufacturing output logged a strong rebound of 4.5 percent, and mining and quarrying production surged by 10.0 percent. On the other hand, output produced in the utility sector plunged 8.7 percent.

Within manufacturing, the manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers, and semi-trailers grew substantially by 57.7 percent, and that of computers and electronic products grew 4.4 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production expanded 6.0 percent, much faster than the 2.4 percent rise in October.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX mit neuem Rekordschluss -- US-Börsen zum Handelsende stärker - Dow mit neuer Bestmarke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend weit im Plus
Rheinmetall-Aktie zieht an: Bundeswehr stockt Schützenpanzer-Ausrüstung auf - auch Aktien von RENK, HENSOLDT & TKMS steigen
Nordex-Aktie fester: Grossauftrag für kanadische Windparks erhalten
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 1: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
BASF Aktie News: Anleger schicken BASF am Mittag ins Minus
Swiss Re Aktie News: Swiss Re am Vormittag schwächer
Deutsche Bank Ausblick 2026: Aktien, Zinsen & Märkte bleiben volatil, aber chancenreich
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA zeigt sich am Nachmittag fester
JP Morgan Chase & Co. bescheinigt Neutral für Volkswagen (VW) vz-Aktie
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall am Montagvormittag im Bullenmodus

Top-Rankings

KW 1: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 1: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 1: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt hat sich in der vergangenen Handelswoche einiges getan. Das sind die Gewinner u ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/EUR 1.1550 -0.0004
-0.03

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
08:39 ROUNDUP: BMW mit Rekordabsatz in den USA - Audi schwächelt
08:39 Hilfe aus NRW: Stromgeneratoren in Berlin angeschlossen
08:37 ROUNDUP/Niederlande: Zugverkehr liegt still
08:34 ROUNDUP: Inflation hartnäckiger als erhofft - Wie geht es 2026 weiter?
08:27 Deutsche Anleihen geben nach
08:24 Aktien Frankfurt Ausblick: Dax vor dem Sprung über 25.000 Punkte
08:20 Aus diesen Gründen legt der Euro zum US-Dollar etwas zu
08:19 AB Inbev kauft Minderheitsbeteiligung an US-Metallbehälterwerken zurück
08:16 Warum die Ölpreise leicht nachgeben
08:12 Niederlande: Zugverkehr liegt still