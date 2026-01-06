Britische Pfund - Euro GBP - EUR
06.01.2026 08:18:28
Estonia Industrial Production Recovers In November
(RTTNews) - Estonia's industrial production expanded for the first time in three months in November, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Tuesday.
The volume of industrial production advanced a calendar-adjusted 3.4 percent year-on-year in November, reversing a 1.2 percent decrease in the previous month.
Among sectors, manufacturing output logged a strong rebound of 4.5 percent, and mining and quarrying production surged by 10.0 percent. On the other hand, output produced in the utility sector plunged 8.7 percent.
Within manufacturing, the manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers, and semi-trailers grew substantially by 57.7 percent, and that of computers and electronic products grew 4.4 percent.
On a monthly basis, industrial production expanded 6.0 percent, much faster than the 2.4 percent rise in October.
