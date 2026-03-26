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26.03.2026 08:24:51

Dutch Q4 GDP Growth Confirmed At 0.5%

(RTTNews) - The Dutch economy expanded at a steady pace as initially estimated in the final quarter of 2025, the latest data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.

Gross domestic product rose 0.5 percent from the fourth quarter, the same as in the third quarter. That was in line with the flash data published on January 30.

The overall growth in the fourth quarter was primarily attributable to the trade balance, the agency said.

The expenditure breakdown showed that household consumption rose 0.3 percent compared to the previous quarter, and government consumption expenditure advanced by 0.7 percent. Meanwhile, total gross investments in fixed assets fell 1.4 percent.

Net external demand was favorable in the fourth quarter, as exports grew 1.1 percent amid only a 0.4 percent increase in imports.

The yearly growth in GDP improved slightly to 1.8 percent in the fourth quarter from 1.7 percent in the third quarter, led by household consumption, government consumption, and the trade balance.

During the year 2025, the economic growth was 1.8 percent, revised down from 1.9 percent seen in the flash estimate.

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