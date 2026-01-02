Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Top News
Depot-Vergleich: Die besten Online Broker der Schweiz im Test
Grayscale-Prognose: Bitcoin könnte 2026 neue Rekordhöhen erreichen
Kryptowährungen im 4. Quartal 2025: Die Performance von Bitcoin, Ether & Co.
Tesla-Aktie im Blick: Bessere Bewertungen in Nutzer-Umfrage zur Neuwagen-Verlässlichkeit
IPO-Markt im Blick: Michael Burry nennt zwei Aktien, die Berkshire Hathaway interessieren könnten
Dutch Manufacturing Activity Growth Moderates

(RTTNews) - The Dutch manufacturing sector logged slower growth in December as weaker new order growth contributed to a reduction in production, survey data from S&P Global showed on Friday.

The headline Nevi Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index posted 51.1 in December, down from 51.8 in November.

Although the index remained above the threshold 50.0 mark, the score suggested the slowest growth since May.

The survey showed that production decreased in December due to weaker new order growth. However, employment showed a renewed increase and confidence in the outlook improved.

Regarding prices, the survey showed the strongest increase in input prices since last August. Likewise, output price inflation hit the highest in four months. "All in all, it seems that basic industry will be under a more favourable constellation in 2026," ABN AMRO Manufacturing Sector Economist Albert Jan Swart said. The firm expects Dutch industry to grow by 3 percent this year.

Top-Rankings

Bitcoin, Ether & Co: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der Kryptowährungen 2025
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Jahr stark. Das sind die Gewinner und V ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Rohstoff-Performance im 4. Quartal 2025: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Jahresviertel
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Quartal stark. Das sind die Gewinner ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Kryptowährungen im 4. Quartal 2025: Die Performance von Bitcoin, Ether & Co.
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Quartal stark. Das sind die Gewinner un ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings.

