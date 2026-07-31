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31.07.2026 08:52:34

Dutch Inflation Rises To 3.1% In July

(RTTNews) - Dutch consumer price inflation increased in July after easing in the previous month, preliminary figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.

Consumer prices logged an annual increase of 3.1 percent in July, faster than the 2.9 percent rise in June. Prices have been rising since November 2023.

A 9.7 percent surge in energy costs, including motor fuels, primarily drove the upward trend in inflation. Inflation based on services remained stable at 4.1 percent, while prices for food, beverages, and tobacco remained flat.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices climbed 1.6 percent.

The EU measure of inflation, the harmonized index of consumer prices, rose 2.9 percent annually in July versus a 2.5 percent increase in June.

Separate official data showed that the producer confidence index rose to 2.4 in July from 1.3 in June. Moreover, this was the highest reading since August 2022.

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