Dutch Inflation Confirmed At 4-month Low

(RTTNews) - Dutch consumer price inflation moderated as initially estimated in December to the lowest level in four months, the latest figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

Consumer prices logged an annual increase of 2.8 percent in December, slightly slower than the 2.9 percent rise in November. Moreover, a similar inflation rate was last seen in August. That was in line with the flash data published on January 7.

The price development of a stay in a bungalow park contributed most to the decline in inflation, the agency said. A stay in a bungalow park was 4.5 percent cheaper than last year.

Inflation based on utilities remained stable at 4.1 percent, while the annual price growth in food, beverages, and tobacco eased to 3.3 percent from 3.4 percent. Data showed that costs for fuels and lubricants were 2.0 percent lower.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices were virtually unchanged at the end of the year, as estimated.

The EU measure of inflation was 2.5 percent in December, down from 2.6 percent in November, confirming the flash estimate.

Consumer goods and services were 3.3 percent more expensive last year than in 2024, the agency said.