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20.05.2026 08:51:56

Dutch Inflation Confirmed At 4-month High

(RTTNews) - Dutch consumer price inflation rose slightly as initially estimated in April to the highest level in four months amid higher energy costs, the latest data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

Consumer prices logged an annual increase of 2.8 percent in April, faster than the 2.7 percent rise in March. Moreover, this was the highest inflation rate since December 2025. That was in line with the flash data published on April 30.

Inflation based on transportation accelerated to 6.9 percent from 5.2 percent amid a 24.3 percent surge in costs for fuels and lubricants.

Meanwhile, the annual price growth in food, beverages, and tobacco moderated to 1.4 percent from 2.0 percent, and that in housing and utilities softened to 3.3 percent from 3.5 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 1.1 percent, following a 0.7 percent increase in March, as estimated.

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GBP/EUR 1.1542 -0.0006
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