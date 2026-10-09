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09.10.2026 09:44:49

Dutch Industrial Output Growth Strongest Since April 2022

(RTTNews) - The Netherlands' industrial production expanded at its fastest pace in over four years during August, according to data released Friday by the Central Bureau of Statistics.

Industrial production advanced 12.0 percent year-on-year in August, faster than the 9.3 growth in July. This marks the fastest increase since April 2022, when production surged 12.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production climbed 3.3 percent in August.

Among the eight largest sectors, the machinery industry posted the strongest performance, growing 45.1 percent. Means of transport grew 8.3 percent, and that in the machine repair and installation division, 4.7 percent.

Conversely, some sectors faced headwinds. The chemical industry contracted 4.1 percent, and production of rubber and plastic declined 3.0 percent.

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