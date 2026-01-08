Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Dutch Household Spending Growth Eases In November

(RTTNews) - Dutch consumer spending increased at the slowest pace in seven months in November, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.

Household consumption rose 0.5 percent year-on-year in November, slower than the 0.9 percent rise in October. Further, a similar increase was last seen in April.

In November, households consumed 0.9 percent more services, especially on transport and communication and medical services.

Consumers purchased 1.4 percent more durable goods than a year ago, led by greater demand for shoes, electrical appliances, and clothing.

Top-Rankings

KW 1: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 1: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 1: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt hat sich in der vergangenen Handelswoche einiges getan. Das sind die Gewinner u ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

