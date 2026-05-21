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21.05.2026 15:25:57
Denmark Consumer Confidence Weakens To 6-month Low
(RTTNews) - Households in Denmark remained more pessimistic in May, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Thursday.
The consumer confidence index worsened to -19.8 in May from -18.6 in the previous month. Moreover, this was the lowest reading since November 2025, when it was -20.1.
The opinion regarding households' financial situation over the next year turned more pessimistic, with the respective index falling to -9.5 from -6.8 in April. Meanwhile, the country's general economic situation in the coming twelve months rose slightly to -26.7 from -27.5.
Consumers expect prices to rise almost the same pace over the next year, and they also expect a rising trend for unemployment.
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