Denmark Consumer Confidence Weakens In October

(RTTNews) - Denmark's consumer confidence worsened in October to the lowest level in just over two-and-a-half years, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Thursday.

The consumer confidence index dropped to -19.5 in October from -18.7 in the previous month. Moreover, this was the lowest reading since March 2023.

Three out of five indicators that together form consumer confidence have declined since last month, the survey said.

Households' assessment regarding the general economic situation of the country over the next twelve months worsened in October, with the index falling to -25.0 from -21.7 in September. Similarly, the past financial situation dropped to -32.9 from -29.1.

Meanwhile, the index measuring their own financial outlook improved to -6.0 from -6.7 in September.

Households expect prices to increase at roughly the same pace over the next year as they do at present, and they also expect a rising trend for unemployment.