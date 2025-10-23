Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Denmark Consumer Confidence Weakens In October

(RTTNews) - Denmark's consumer confidence worsened in October to the lowest level in just over two-and-a-half years, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Thursday.

The consumer confidence index dropped to -19.5 in October from -18.7 in the previous month. Moreover, this was the lowest reading since March 2023.

Three out of five indicators that together form consumer confidence have declined since last month, the survey said.

Households' assessment regarding the general economic situation of the country over the next twelve months worsened in October, with the index falling to -25.0 from -21.7 in September. Similarly, the past financial situation dropped to -32.9 from -29.1.

Meanwhile, the index measuring their own financial outlook improved to -6.0 from -6.7 in September.

Households expect prices to increase at roughly the same pace over the next year as they do at present, and they also expect a rising trend for unemployment.

Beyond Meat-Aktie explodiert: Walmart-Deal und Short Squeeze befeuern Kurs
Kurskorrektur bei der DroneShield-Aktie: Jetzt kaufen oder abwarten?
Roche erhöht Gewinnziele für das Gesamtjahr - Aktie tiefer
Strategiewechsel zahlt sich aus: Quantum eMotion-Aktie im Höhenflug - auch D-Wave Quantum im Blick
Vorerst wohl kein Friedensgipfel in Sicht: Aktien von Rheinmetall, HENSOLDT und RENK können Gewinne nicht verteidigen
UBS-Aktie in Rot: Digitale Kanäle lahmgelegt - Immobilienverkauf an Swiss Life
Goldpreis erholt sich deutlich: Starker Rebound nach heftigem Einbruch
Rieter-Aktie fällt: Umsatzziel gesenkt - rote Zahlen erwartet
DocMorris-Aktie trotzdem in Rot: Platzierung der Wandelanleihe erfolgreich
TeamViewer-Aktie im Sinkflug: Skeptischer bei Umsatz 2025 und 2026

KW 42: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
KW 42: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 42: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
10:06 ROUNDUP/Brettspiele, Würfel und Karten beliebt: XL-Messe gestartet
10:03 Selenskyj begrüßt neue US- und EU-Sanktionen gegen Russland
10:02 China bestätigt Handelsgespräche mit USA in Malaysia
09:56 AKTIE IM FOKUS 2: Atoss nach starkem Quartal und Zielanhebung auf Sommerhoch
09:55 Devisen: Eurokurs stabilisiert sich weiter
09:55 AKTIE IM FOKUS: SAP wieder im Minus - Aussicht auf Cloud-Belebung reicht nicht
09:40 Ukraine greift Rosneft-Raffinerie in Rjasan an
09:35 Unilever bestätigt Prognose - Aktie kaum bewegt
09:34 Was zur aktuellen Corona-Saison wichtig ist
09:34 ROUNDUP: EU-Gipfel beginnt mit Beschluss für Russland-Sanktionen