Czech Producer Prices Rise Most In 17 Months

(RTTNews) - The Czech Republic's industrial producer price inflation accelerated less-than-expected in May to the highest level in nearly one-and-a-half years, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.

The industrial producer price index climbed 1.5 percent yearly in May, faster than the 1.0 percent renewed increase in April. Moreover, this was the quickest rise since December 2024. Economists had expected a price growth of 2.3 percent.

Among sectors, manufacturing prices grew at a faster pace of 3.6 percent versus 3.1 percent a month ago. Similarly, the annual price growth in mining and quarrying accelerated to 2.3 percent from 1.7 percent. Meanwhile, the annual decline in prices for utilities eased to 6.0 percent from 6.4 percent.

Among the main industrial groupings, energy prices rose 2.5 percent, and those for intermediate goods were 3.5 percent higher. On the other hand, costs for non-durable consumer goods dropped 1.9 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices edged down 0.1 percent versus an expected increase of 0.6 percent.