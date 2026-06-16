Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’733 0.1%  SPI 19’395 0.1%  Dow 51’671 0.9%  DAX 24’989 0.4%  Euro 0.9219 0.1%  EStoxx50 6’260 0.5%  Gold 4’338 0.7%  Bitcoin 52’735 0.1%  Dollar 0.7948 0.0%  Öl 82.0 -1.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
SpaceX156888148UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
ETF des Monats Juni 2026: Saubere Energie, klares Signal
Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silberpreis & Co.: So schlagen sich die Rohstoffe am Vormittag
Analyse: Deutsche Bank AG bewertet Fresenius SE-Aktie mit Buy in neuer Analyse
Cicor-Aktie höher: Werkverkauf und Personalabbau angekündigt
GM und Lockheed Martin loten wohl Partnerschaft aus - Aktien uneinheitlich
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner
Historisch Realtimekurs
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Snapshot

Chart (gross)

Historisch

Realtimekurs

Nachrichten

Nachrichten

Tools

Währungsrechner

16.06.2026 09:48:08

Czech Producer Prices Rise Most In 17 Months

(RTTNews) - The Czech Republic's industrial producer price inflation accelerated less-than-expected in May to the highest level in nearly one-and-a-half years, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.

The industrial producer price index climbed 1.5 percent yearly in May, faster than the 1.0 percent renewed increase in April. Moreover, this was the quickest rise since December 2024. Economists had expected a price growth of 2.3 percent.

Among sectors, manufacturing prices grew at a faster pace of 3.6 percent versus 3.1 percent a month ago. Similarly, the annual price growth in mining and quarrying accelerated to 2.3 percent from 1.7 percent. Meanwhile, the annual decline in prices for utilities eased to 6.0 percent from 6.4 percent.

Among the main industrial groupings, energy prices rose 2.5 percent, and those for intermediate goods were 3.5 percent higher. On the other hand, costs for non-durable consumer goods dropped 1.9 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices edged down 0.1 percent versus an expected increase of 0.6 percent.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
SpaceX-Hype zündet die nächste Tech-Rally: Aktien von Intel, SoftBank, Samsung & Co. heben ab
SpaceX-Aktie legt nach Rekord-IPO weiter zu: Kaufchance oder Zeit für Gewinnmitnahmen?
Ethereum oder Solana: Welche Blockchain hat die besseren Perspektiven?
SpaceX übertrifft Erwartungen - Elon Musk sorgt für neue Rekordprognosen
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Aktien uneins: Bafin-Einschaltung durch UniCredit im Streitfall mit Commerzbank
Partners Group-Aktie zieht an: Unternehmen schliesst Einfrieren von Evergreen-Fonds aus
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall am Montagnachmittag mit roter Tendenz
Gold zieht bei Reserveanlagen an US-Dollar vorbei: Weshalb Notenbanken plötzlich umdenken

Top-Rankings

KW 24: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 24: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 24: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Devisen in diesem Artikel

EUR/CZK 24.1515 -0.0025
-0.01