Czech Economic Confidence Weakens To 17-month Low

(RTTNews) - The Czech economy's confidence turned pessimistic in September, despite a brightening outlook among consumers, survey results from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Thursday.

The economic sentiment index dropped to 99.5 in September from 100.5 in August. Any score below 100 indicates a pessimistic outlook. Moreover, this was the lowest reading since April 2025.

The fall in September was mainly due to weakening business conditions in the economy, with the business confidence index falling to 98.4 from 100.2 in August. Among sectors, industrial confidence worsened further to 96.1 from 98.1, while the morale for the selected services fell from 102.2 to 99.9.

The confidence in the construction sector remained less positive in September, and the respective index eased to 112.0 from 112.6, while the trade confidence rose to 93.9 from 92.2.

Confidence among consumers strengthened in September, with the consumer confidence index rising to 105.1 from 102.3.

The share of households expecting deterioration in the general economic situation in the country over the next twelve months decreased, while their outlook regarding their own financial situation over the next year improved.