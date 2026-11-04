Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’882 0.9%  SPI 20’980 0.9%  Dow 51’787 -0.4%  DAX 26’256 1.5%  Euro 0.9190 0.1%  EStoxx50 6’255 1.8%  Gold 4’037 2.7%  Bitcoin 64’019 0.7%  Dollar 0.8167 -0.5%  Öl 102.2 -1.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche149905998Partners Group2460882Holcim1221405Novartis1200526
Anzeige

Die verborgene Infrastruktur, die die Wirtschaft von morgen antreibt

Hier informieren
Top News
Idorsia-Aktie trotzdem mit Abschlägen: FDA-Sonderstatus für Schlafmittel bei Kindern
Rieter-Aktie in Grün: CEO-Wechsel muss kurzfristig neu geregelt werden
UBS AG gibt Merck-Aktie Neutral
Kaufen-Analyse: DZ BANK bewertet Airbus SE-Aktie
ABB (Asea Brown Boveri)-Aktie: UBS AG vergibt Bewertung mit Neutral
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools Invertiert
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner EUR/GBP
Historisch Realtimekurs
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Snapshot

Chart (gross)

Historisch

Realtimekurs

Nachrichten

Nachrichten

Tools

Währungsrechner

Invertiert

EUR/GBP

04.11.2026 12:55:08

Croatia Inflation Rises To 5-month High

(RTTNews) - Consumer price inflation in Croatia accelerated further in October to the highest level in five months, flash data from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.

The consumer price index climbed 4.9 percent year-on-year in October, faster than the 4.7 percent rise in September. Moreover, this was the highest inflation since May, when prices rose 5.2 percent.

The acceleration in inflation was mainly driven by a 20.7 percent jump in energy costs. Services costs were 7.5 percent more expensive, and prices for food, beverages, and tobacco increased only 0.2 percent. On the other hand, costs for non-food industrial goods without energy dropped 1.1 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.7 percent in October.

Inside ETF

13.08.26 Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
07.08.26 Gewichtungsmethodik: Worauf es bei der Auswahl eines Index ankommt
08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

JP Morgan Chase & Co. verleiht Bayer-Aktie Overweight in jüngster Analyse
Starinvestor Bill Ackman erwartet starkes Börsenjahr 2027 - Wette auf Meta-Aktie
ATX-Papier Wienerberger-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Investition in Wienerberger von vor 5 Jahren bedeutet
Alphabet-Aktie unter Druck: Wie viel verliert Berkshire mit Buffetts Investment?
Apple-Aktie nach Quartalszahlen tiefer: iPhone-Konzern übertrifft die Erwartungen
Bitcoin und Ethereum im Fokus: Ist der Kryptowinter vorbei? Das sagen Horsley und Lubin
Gold, Heizöl, Silber & Co. am Montagmittag
SMI-Papier UBS-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in UBS von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen
ATX-Titel voestalpine-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein voestalpine-Investment von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe im Oktober 2026: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Im abgelaufenen Monat kam es am Rohstoff-Markt zu deutlichen Ausschlägen. So bewegten sich die C ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Oktober 2026: Die Performance der Kryptowährungen
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Monat stark. Das sind die Gewinner und ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Oktober 2026: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der Oktober 2026 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich di ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/EUR 1.1982 -0.0005
-0.04