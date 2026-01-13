Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13'365 -0.5%  SPI 18'404 -0.5%  Dow 49'192 -0.8%  DAX 25'421 0.1%  Euro 0.9328 0.0%  EStoxx50 6'030 0.2%  Gold 4'587 -0.2%  Bitcoin 76'566 5.3%  Dollar 0.8009 0.0%  Öl 65.5 1.9% 
13.01.2026 23:31:22

China Trade Data Due On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - China will on Wednesday release December figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Imports are expected to rise 0.9 percent on year, down from 1.9 percent in November. Exports are called higher by an annual 3.0 percent, moderating from 5.9 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $114.30 billion, up from $111.68 billion a month earlier.

Japan will see December data for machine tool orders and money stock. Tool orders are expected to see an increase of 14.2 percent on year, easing from 16.8 percent in November. The M2 money stock is tipped to rise 1.9 percent on year, up from 1.8 percent a month earlier.

Australia will provide November numbers for building approvals, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 15.2 percent on month and 20.2 percent on year. That follows the decline of 6.1 percent on month and 1.8 percent on year in October.

South Korea will release December figures for import and export prices, plus unemployment data. In November, import prices were up 2.2 percent on year and export prices rose 7.0 percent, while the jobless rate was 2.7 percent.

New Zealand will see November numbers for building consents; in October, consents were down 0.9 percent on month.

