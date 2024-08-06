Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
07.08.2024 00:00:50

China Trade Data Due On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - China will on Wednesday release July data for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Imports are expected to rise 3.5 percent on year after shrinking 2.3 percent in June. Exports are called higher by an annual 9.7 percent, up from 8.6 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $97.50 billion, easing from $99.05 billion a month earlier.

New Zealand will provide unemployment data for the second quarter of 2024. The jobless rate is expected to climb to 4.7 percent from 4.3 percent in the previous three months, with an employment change of -0.2 percent for the second straight quarter. The participation rate is expected to ease to 71.3 percent from 71.5 percent previously.

South Korea will see current account data for June; in May, the current account surplus was $8.92 billion.

Japan will see June results for its leading and coincident indexes; in May, they were up 0.3 percent on month and 1/9 percent on month, respectively.

Thailand is scheduled to release July data for consumer prices, with forecasts suggesting an annual increase of 0.7 percent overall and 0.39 percent for core CPI. They were at 0.62 percent and 0.36 percent, respectively, in June.

