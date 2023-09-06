China Trade Data Due On Thursday

(RTTNews) - China will on Thursday release August figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Imports are expected to sink 8.8 percent on year after slumping 12.4 percent in July. Exports are called lower by an annual 9.8 percent after falling 14.5 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $78.00 billion, down from $80.60 billion a month earlier.

Australia will provide July numbers for imports, exports, trade balance and building approvals. In June, imports were down 4.0 percent on month and exports slipped 2.0 percent for a trade surplus of A$11.321 billion. Building approvals are expected to drop 8.1 percent on month after shedding 7.9 percent in the previous month.

New Zealand will see Q2 data for manufacturing sales volume; in the three months prior, sales volume slipped 2.1 percent on quarter.

Japan will provide preliminary July results for its leading and coincident indexes; in June, they were down 0.2 percent and up 0.8 percent, respectively.

The central bank in Malaysia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates. The central bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate steady at 3.00 percent.