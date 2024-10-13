Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
14.10.2024 00:10:58

China Trade Data Due On Monday

(RTTNews) - China will on Monday release September figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

In August, imports were up 0.5 percent on year and exports jumped an annual 8.7 percent for a trade surplus of $91.02 billion.

Singapore will see preliminary Q3 data for gross domestic product; in the three month prior, GDP was up 1.6 percent on quarter and 2.9 percent on year.

New Zealand will provide September numbers for electronic card retail sales; in August, sales were up 0.2 percent on month and down 2.9 percent on year.

Finally, the markets in Japan (Sports Day) and Thailand (King Bhumibol Memorial Day) are closed on Monday and will re-open on Tuesday.

