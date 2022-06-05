Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11’529 -0.2%  SPI 14’802 -0.2%  Dow 32’900 -1.1%  DAX 14’460 -0.2%  Euro 1.0320 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’784 -0.3%  Gold 1’851 -0.9%  Bitcoin 28’683 -1.7%  Dollar 0.9620 0.4%  Öl 121.0 2.3% 
1 Aktie gratis
06.06.2022 00:00:19

China Services, Composite Indexes Due On Monday

(RTTNews) - China will on Monday see May results for the services and composite indexes from Caixin, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In April, the services index had a score of 36.2 and the composite was at 37.2.

Australia will see May figures for job ads from ANZ and the inflation forecast for TD Securities. In April, job ads slipped 0.6 percent on month, while the inflation gauge suggested a monthly decline of 0.1 percent.

Hong Kong will see May results for its private sector PMI from S&P Global; in April, the index score was 51.7.

Thailand will release May numbers for consumer prices; in April, overall inflation was up 0.34 percent on month and 4.65 percent on year, while core CPI rose an annual 2.00 percent.

Finally, the markets in South Korea (Memorial Day), Malaysia (Yang Dipertuan Agong's birthday) and New Zealand (queen's birthday) are closed on Monday and will re-open on Tuesday.

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Moskaus Gas-Sanktionen gegen GAZPROM Germania führen zu Milliardenkosten in Deutschland
Novartis-Aktie: Novartis wohl Opfer von Hackerangriff
Kryptowährungen in aller Munde: Weltwirtschaftsforum in Davos diskutiert über Bitcoin & Co.
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 22: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Schwere Zeiten für Anleger: Wie pessimistisch sind Goldman Sachs und die Bank of America?
LUNA 2.0 Relaunch: Erneuter Kurseinbruch beim Krypto-Projekt
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co: Kryptokurse am Sonntagmittag
Sind Soulbound Tokens (SBTs) der nächste grosse Wurf von Ethereum-Mitgründer Vitalik Buterin?
KLM-Aktie: KLM fliegt derzeit keine Passagiere aus Europa nach Amsterdam
Mercedes-Benz-Aktie: Mercedes ruft weltweit fast eine Million Autos zurück

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Zinsen
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit