|
31.12.2024 00:03:24
China PMI Data Due On Tuesday
(RTTNews) - China will on Tuesday see December results of the manufacturing, non-manufacturing and composite PMIs from the National Bureau of Statistics, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In November, their scores were 50.3, 50.0 and 50.8, respectively.
South Korea will release December data for consumer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.2 percent on month and 1.7 percent on year. That follows the 0.3 percent monthly decline and the 1.5 percent yearly gain in November.
Australia will provide November numbers for housing credit; in October, credit was up 0.5 percent on month.
Finally, the markets in South Korea, Japan and Thailand are closed on Tuesday for New Year's Eve, while the markets in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and Hong Kong close early for the holiday.
Inside Fonds
|18.12.24
|Schroders: Investieren in die Zukunft des globalen Immobilienmarktes
|18.12.24
|Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick - Dezember 2024
|13.12.24
|Schroders: Outlook 2025: Festverzinsliche Wertpapiere
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI steigt am letzten Handelstag des Jahres leicht -- DAX letztlich etwas schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich im Montagshandel mit leichten Gewinnen, während der deutsche Leitindex nachgab.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}